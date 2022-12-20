WATCH: Insane Snow Racing At 100MPH

900 horse power, 4 wheel drive trucks racing in heavy snow with metal spiked tires.

What's not to love.

It's that time of year, Red Bull Snow Racing is BACK!

Going round and round on a dry track gets boring to watch. We need to spice this up a little.

The more dangerous the better.

So while you look at the snow outside and wonder how you're going to get your vehicle unstuck, these guys are actually asking for more snow.

You better believe there is a lot of sliding around. Probably not a good idea to watch on the sidelines.

BUT WAIT!

We can make this even more interesting.

Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun: Driving An F1 Car On The GP Ice Race Circuit.

Who the heck through of a race like this?

Maybe the bike can do it, but a Formula 1 race car? It's just not built for mountain snow driving.

Or is it?

Only one way to findout.

So lets do some night racing.

Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen enjoyed a chilled start to 2022 as he put some laps in on an ice track against Austrian Speedway legend Franky Zorn. On his first drive back in an F1 car in 2022 with the number 1 on his helmet, Max pitted for some special spiked tyres and had some fun on the GP Ice Race circuit.

These downhill races reach speeds of up to 100MPH.

The snowy mountains of Maine once again echoed with the roar of 900-horsepower off-road Pro 4 trucks as Red Bull Frozen Rush returned to the slopes of Sunday River Ski Resort. The raw power of these machines were put to the test by harsh winter conditions, as the trucks raced head-to-head over jumps, around gates and down ski slopes. Check out all the action from the event! (RED BULL).

