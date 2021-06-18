Visit Cheyenne and Cheyenne DDA to Merge Operations

As of July 1st, 2021, Visit Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority are merging their organization in hopes of growing enhancing the downtown Cheyenne experience. A Memorandum of Understanding for the merge of the two organizations was approved by the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority and the Laramie County Tourism Promotion Joint Powers Board, also known as 'Visit Cheyenne'.

Amber Ash, the DDA's Executive Director, announced that she will be stepping down as of June 30th, but she expressed how proud she has been of the growth throughout the downtown community in the past year plus as she told The Cheyenne Post:

It has been an honor to serve as the Executive Director for the DDA...Despite the challenges COVID presented, I believe that our downtown community has experienced substantial progress and growth over the past 16 months. This merger is a way to continue the momentum achieved by the DDA while allowing both organizations to combine their talents and resources in order to streamline the services they provide to the community.

With the merger taking place, services that each organization provide to the local community will not be affected as the Board of Directors for both organizations will coming to make one board while the Cheyenne DDA will be a subdivision of Visit Cheyenne. President and CEO of Visit Cheyenne Domenic Bravo spoke highly of the benefits of the merger:

Downtown Cheyenne has been identified as incredibly important in both the Forward Greater Cheyenne Study and the recent Tourism Master Plan for Laramie County...The combined staff and efforts of both organizations will allow us to focus on downtown opportunities that will enhance the experience for not only local residents but for visitors as well.

If you have been to any local event in downtown Cheyenne in the past, there is a good chance that at least one, or probably both of these merging organizations have had a hand in making it a success. With the new merger, it seems to make for a better upside with enhancing the overall experience for everything in downtown Cheyenne.