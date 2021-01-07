Watch Sweet Moment Stepfather Receives Adoption Papers for Son

It's no secret there's a lot of pain in the world right now, but there are also sweet moments if you look hard enough. This video shows the moment that a stepdad received the adoption papers for his son.

The backstory on this video is that this family lives in Edinburg, Texas. The man had been the stepfather for his son since the age of 10 months. He and his wife began the process to adopt this boy back in 2018. He didn't know that the adoption had become official until Christmas Eve when he opened the package.

We've all faced moments of challenge and sometimes tragedy over the past year. It's easy to become jaded and believe there's little to hope for. But, moments of innocence like this help remind us that there are pearls of human goodness if you look hard enough. Now, let's have more of this and way less of the negative stuff.

