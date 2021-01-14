This video is a few years dated, but recent events have brought it back to the forefront.

In 2017, Wyoming State Troopers were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain when the Wyoming wind caused another crash.

According to a video released from the incident in February that year, all troopers were out of their patrol cars assisting others and were not hurt when a tractor-trailer blew over directly onto a Highway Patrol vehicle.

Recently, winds have exceeded 100 mph in several areas of the Cowboy State. Between Tuesday and Thursday, 18 tractor-trailers have been blown over, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Thankfully, none have been reported to have blown over on any official vehicles.