Laramie High School Now Offers Way To Watch Games at Home

Laramie High School Activities and Athletics Director Ron Wagner announced the installation of cameras at the LHS main gym and at Deti Stadium, allowing for streaming of home athletic events.

The high schools will partner with the NFHS Network in order to stream games.

Fans can pay $69.99 for an annual subscription that allows them to watch any sporting event which is on the NFHS Network.

With the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic which dictates the number of people who can be at sporting events, Wagner wanted a way to ensure that people were able to watch the games from the comfort of their homes.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app