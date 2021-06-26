Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently said four Wyoming communities were in the running to be the site of a nuclear reactor.

The reactor will be built by Rocky Mountain Power and the Bill Gates company Terrapower and will be housed in a retired coal-fired power plant. The governor said the four possible locations are Rock Springs, Gillette, Kemmerer, and Glenrock. Rocky Mountain Power is expected to name the location for the reactor by the end of this year.

So do you have a preference as to the location? Or do you think it shouldn't be built at all? Take our survey and give us your opinion.