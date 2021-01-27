Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Will Stop COVID Testing Soon

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will stop testing people for COVID-19 at the end of this week.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

''Friday, January 29th will be the last day of COVID-19 testing performed by the CLCHD. We are shutting down our facility at the Event Center at Archer to devote more resources to the vaccination effort. Testing is still available in the community at various urgent care centers as well as many primary care providers. Thank you!"

The free testing has been conducted by LCHD weekdays for the last few months.

