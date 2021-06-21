What Dog Breed is the Most Spoiled in Wyoming?

We all love our furry friends! They always spoil us with unconditional love everyday and in return, every dog deserves to be spoiled as much as possible. So to the question the title of this article asks, I wish the answer could simply be 'all of them'. However, someone actually did the research to somehow find out what dog breed in Wyoming is more spoiled and pampered than all others.

Yappy, a personalized shop for dogs and cats, has uncovered some data that shows which dog breed each state spoils and pampers the most. In Wyoming, it seems that the dog that we spoil the most, more than any other, is the Beagle. The Beagle was also the most spoiled throughout the Southwest region of the U.S. Here's what Yappy had to say about the Beagle.

These happy-go-lucky dogs are famed for their super sense of smell and are used in over 20 international airports to help sniff out contraband. With an unusually loud bark to boot, this breed isn’t afraid to make themselves heard if needed! Celebrity owners include Jake Gyllenhaal, who owns Boo, a Pug and Beagle mix.

The data revealing how spoiled each dog breed is was done based on how many pets are treated to the most gifts and accessories while also based on what state/region that spoiled and pampered dog resides.

Overall, the most spoiled and pampered dog breed in the U.S. is the Dobermann, which also is the most popular dog in the Midwest. Out West, despite Wyoming choosing the Beagle as its most spoiled, the Shetland Sheepdog was the most spoiled.

And finally, what kind of article would this even be with out a few pics/videos from social media of some awesome Beagles doing Beagle things? Enjoy!