What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death.

But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them.

Park rangers don't like to talk about these events.

Some of the stories you'll hear in the two videos below will raise the hair on the back of your neck and give you goosebumps.

There is what we know about this strange place we call "The West," and the western part of Wyoming. That being the Tetons and Yellowstone as well as the Wind River Range.

But then there are things that we don't know.

Are these stories believable or not?

I'll let you listen to the video and decide for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdGZCBH2Zdg

This story is about a missing boy and a "Bearman."

This creature can, apparently talk, cook food, and has some sort of magical powers as well as the strength of a bear.

Is this a bigfoot or something else? It sounds like an intelligent creature.

The next story in the video is about a park ranger who notices that the forest around him has gone perfectly quiet. That usually means a predator.

A tree is uprooted and falls. In a small meadow, a large tree had been ripped up and, apparently, thrown.

There was an odd and very bad smell in the air.

The ranger went back to work for a few hours, but the entire time he felt that he was being watched. The forest remained perfectly quiet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vV47gJuw6rs

There are many stories like the ones in these two videos about strange things in Western Wyoming that park rangers cannot explain and are afraid of.

Are these stories made up for this video or are there more cases like this host claims there are?

Personally, I don't care. I just love hearing stories like these.

