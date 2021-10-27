What is the Most Popular Beer in Wyoming?

If you ask any beer drinker throughout southeast Wyoming what their favorite beer is, you might get a ton of different answers. You may get an answer that is specific to a brewery either in Cheyenne or Laramie, or you may get someone answering that with a typical domestic beer. You might even get some who answer with an imported beer. A recent report claims that they know what the most popular beer is in Wyoming...

The popular food publication 'Eat This, Not That' recently posted a list of the most popular beers in every state. As previously mentioned, there were definitely plenty of states that picked domestics as their particular favorite. Everything from Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller Lite, and Coors Light. But not in Wyoming.

In Wyoming, we chose a local beer that's produced within our state. However, it was nothing brewed in southeast Wyoming. According to the list, which comes from a report provided by 'TOP Data Beer Report', Wyoming's favorite beer is Snake River, which is based in the city of Jackson.

Snake River Brewing Company has several beers which include the Snake River Pako IPA, Zonker Stout, Vienna Lager, Jenny Lake Lager, Hoback Hefeweizen, and many, many more. So with that variety in mind, there could be any one of those or several others used as a Snake River beer for the survey.

According to Snake River's Facebook page, they're currently taking some time off for renovations at their brewery before opening up in December. However, they often get talked about via Twitter...

Congrats to Snake River Brewing Company for earning the 'Most Popular Beer in Wyoming.' The Jackson-based beer finished ahead of the likes of Bud Light, Budweiser, Guinness, and Miller Lite on the list to round out the top five in the Cowboy State.

If it wasn't your pick, then let TOP Data Beer Report know about it! It's their list. Enjoy a cold one, Wyoming! Drink responsibly and Cheers!

