What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

This weekend is already booked for you, we all know this. You've had several events circled on your calendar all month. Maybe longer than a month. But rest assured, if you forgot to get something in your planner, I have you covered. This will probably be our busiest weekend for a while, so hold on to your butts, because we have a lot of ground to cover.

Rocky Horror Picture Show At The Atlas Theater

If you missed out last weekend, this is the final weekend of the shadow cast of Cheyenne Little Theatre's Rocky Horror Picture Show. This will be a great time, you'll get your own prop bag and be able to sing along for the fun.

Accomplice Beer Company Halloween Party

Bring your ghouls and ghosts to the Depot for a spooky fun time. They'll have drink specials, games and prizes lined up so you can wear your best Cobra Kai costume.

Tusker Bar Halloween Party

Tusker will have a hauntingly good time with drink specials, costume contests and more. Speaking of drink specials, they'll have 2 dollar draft beers. A Halloween part and 2 dollar beers? That's awesome.

Downtown Cheyenne Costume Parade And Trick Or Treat

This will be an awesome time, not only for the kiddos, but the parents getting to see their kids in a parade and score a ton of candy. That's what we all really care about, right? That, and to snake some of their candy when they go to bed.



Cheyenne Fright-Seeing Tours

Jump on a trolley and discover haunted Cheyenne! You know it'll be an awesome time and you'll get to learn about our own haunted history. I can say personally, that this is an awesome time.

Wild West Trunk Or Treat

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is set to host a trunk or treat Saturday in the mad dash for candy this weekend.

Cheyenne Cruise Night Trunk Or Treat

Another trunk or treat this weekend with some awesome cars! They're also going to collect unwrapped toys and monetary donations for the Salvation Army.



Haunted Halloween Maze

Are you wanting to shoot some zombies and celebrate Halloween? This sounds like the best of both worlds!