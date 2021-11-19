What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

What a great weekend to find some fun things to do across Capital City. There's live music, shows, and some holiday events sprinkled in. It's not only beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it's beginning to look like a lot of fun in and around Cheyenne. Let's take a deep dive into what's going on this weekend.

Eli Young Band At The Outlaw Saloon

This should be a great time. Eli Young Band is one of the best country groups of the last decade. They're kind of the answer to Rascal Flatts having boring, whiney music. They actually sound great and write great lyrics, and they don't have a guy in the band named Joe Don.

Cheyenne Little Theatre's A Murder Is Announced

Agatha Christie's classic comes to life for the second weekend of A Murder Is Announced. This should be a lot of fun and a really enjoyable "Whoooo Dunit!?". Cheyenne Little Theatre does a lot of great work and this show is can't miss.

Tinsel Through Time At The Historic Governor's Mansion

They always do an incredible job decorating this historic home. I love checking it out and seeing the awesome decorations that they have in this old home. So much history and such beauty. You don't want to miss checking it out!

Dueling Pianos At The Metropolitan Downtown

If you love dueling pianos, this is for you. Even if you've never been before, it'll be pretty entertaining. They usually do a lot of fun stuff during these, from taking requests to audience participation.

