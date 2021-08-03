We're getting closer to another school year, to the cheers of some parents, the jeers of some students and the feel of fright from a lot of teachers(just kidding). There are several things you need to know for the upcoming school year, which, if you don't have it in your calendar yet, is August 23rd. Just think, we're only weeks away from kids going back to school, marching bands in your face and high school football.

But first, let's get you ready with the need to knows, like the school and school contacts. Those are pretty important, so I'll save you the Google work here. It's a long read, we have a ton of schools in Cheyenne.

Principal-Fred George

Main Office Number-307-771-2680

Contact Email-central@laramie1.org

Address-5500 Education Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Todd Burns

Main Office Number-307-771-2650

Contact Email-mccormick@laramie1.org

Address-6000 Education Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Kristin Cavallier

Main Office Number-307-771-2291

Contact Email-clawson@laramie1.org

Address-376 Road 228A Horse Creek, Wyoming 82061

Principal-Beth Emmons

Main Office Number-307-771-2600

Contact Email-davis@laramie1.org

Address-6309-Yellowstone Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Tina Hunter

Main Office Number-307-771-2400

Contact Email-deming@laramie1.org

Address-715 West 5th Ave Cheyenne Wyoming 82001

Principal-Tina Hunter

Main Office Number-307-771-2376

Contact Email-miller@laramie1.org

Address-3501 Evans Avenue Cheyenne Wyoming, 82001

Principal-Chad Delbridge

Main Office Number-307-771-2305

Contact Email-freedom@laramie1.org

Address-4500 Happy Jack Rd Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Kristen Cavallier

Main Office Number-307-771-2285

Contact Email-gilchrist@laramie1.org

Address-1108 Happy Jack Road Cheyenne Wyoming 82009

Principal-John Wahler

Main Office Number-307-771-2560

Contact Email-hobbs@laramie1.org

Address-5710 Syracuse Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Barbara Leiseth

Main Office Number-307-771-2570

Contact Email-jessup@laramie1.org

Address-6113 Evers Blvd Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Holly Birmingham

Main Office Number-307-771-2613

Contact Email-pioneerpark@laramie1.org

Address-1407 Cosgriff Court Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Teresa Ross

Main Office-307-771-2340

Contact Email-prairewind@laramie1.org

Address-11400 Yellowstone Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Kristen Cavillier

Main Office-307-771-2295

Contact Email-willadsen@laramie1.org

Address-645 Road 102 Granite Canyon, Wyoming 82059

Principal-Sam Mirich

Main Office Number-307-771-2663

Contact Email-east@laramie1.org

Address-2811 House Ave Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Derek Nissen

Main Office Number-307-771-2587

Contact Email-carey@laramie1.org

Address-3330 T-Bird Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Brook Yearsley

Main Office Number-307-771-2310

Contact Email-altavista@laramie1.org

Address-1514 East 15th Street Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Sean Gorman

Main Office Number-307-771-2606

Contact Email-anderson@laramie1.org

Address-2204 Plain View Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

Principal-Brook Cheney

Main Office Number-307-771-2385

Contact Email-baggs@laramie1.org

Address-3705 Cheyenne St. Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Liann Brenneman

Main Office Number-307-771-2595

Contact Email-buffaloridge@laramie1.org

Address-5331 Pineridge Ave Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009

Principal-Mike Wortman

Main Office Number-307-771-2320

Contact Email-dildine@laramie1.org

Address-3323 Concord Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Karen Brooks-Lyons

Main Office Number-307-771-2550

Contact Email-henderson@laramie1.org

Address-2820 Henderson Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Fawn Bartlett

Main Office Number-307-771-2260

Contact Email-meadowlark@laramie1.org

Address-6325 Chief Washakie Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82000

Principal-Don Brinkman

Main Office Number-307-771-2360

Contact Email-saddleridge@laramie1.org

Address-6815 Wilderness Trail Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Phil Thompson

Main Office Number-307-771-2410

Contact Email-south@laramie1.org

Address-1213 West Allison Rd Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007

Principal-Brian Cox

Main Office Number-307-771-2267

Contact Email-johnson@laramie1.org

Address-1236 West Allison Rd. Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007

Principal-Craig Williams

Main Office Number-307-771-2300

Contact Email-afflerbach@laramie1.org

Address-400 West Wallick Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007

Principal-Steven Lloyd

Main Office Number-307-771-2365

Contact Email-arp@laramie1.org

Address-1216 Reiner Court Cheyenne Wyoming 82007

Principal-Tiffany Rehbien

Main Office Number-307-771-2525

Contact Email-bain@laramie1.org

Address-903 Adams Ave Cheyenne Wyoming 82001

Principal-Matthew Clay

Main Office Number-307-771-2480

Contact Email-cole@laramie1.org

Address-615 West 9th Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82007

Principal-Amanda Hall

Main Office Number-307-771-2620

Contact Email-goins@laramie1.org

Address-224 Dey Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007

Principal-Liann Brenneman

Main Office Number-307-771-2450

Contact Email-hebard@laramie1.org

Address-413 Seymour Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Principal-Cara Ogirima

Main Office Number-307-771-2614

Contact Email-lebhart@laramie1.org

Address-807 Coolidge Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82001

Principal-Cara Ogirima

Main Office Number-307-771-2610

Contact Email-fairview@laramie1.org

Address-2801 East 10th Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82001

Principal-Dr. Vicki Begin

Main Office Number-307-771-2544

Contact Email-rossman@laramie1.org

Address-916 West College Drive Cheyenne Wyoming, 82007

Principal-John Balow

Main Office Number-307-771-2280

Contact Email-sunrise@laramie1.org

Address-5021 East 13th Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82007

Principal-Troy Lake

Main Office Number-307-771-2500

Contact Email-triumph@laramie1.org

Address-1250 West College Drive Cheyenne Wyoming

