What You Need To Know For The 2021 School Year In Laramie County School District 1

We're getting closer to another school year, to the cheers of some parents, the jeers of some students and the feel of fright from a lot of teachers(just kidding). There are several things you need to know for the upcoming school year, which, if you don't have it in your calendar yet, is August 23rd. Just think, we're only weeks away from kids going back to school, marching bands in your face and high school football.

But first, let's get you ready with the need to knows, like the school and school contacts. Those are pretty important, so I'll save you the Google work here. It's a long read, we have a ton of schools in Cheyenne.

MORE: Cheyenne and Laramie County School Calendars for 2021-2022 School Year

Central High School

McCormick Junior High School

Clawson Elementary 

Davis Elementary

Deming Elementary 

Miller Elementary

Freedom Elementary

Gilchrist Elementary

Hobbs Elementary

Jessup Elementary

Pioneer Park Elementary School

Prairie Wind Elementary

Willadsen Elementary

East High School

Carey Junior High School

Alta Vista Elementary

Anderson Elementary

Baggs Elementary

Buffalo Ridge Elementary

Dildine Elementary

Henderson Elementary

Meadowlark Elementary 

Saddle Ridge Elementary

South High School

Johnson Junior High School

Afflerbach Elementary

Arp Elementary

Bain Elementary

Cole Elementary

Goins Elementary

Hebard Elementary 

Lebhart Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Rossman Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

Triumph High School

