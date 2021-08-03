What You Need To Know For The 2021 School Year In Laramie County School District 1
We're getting closer to another school year, to the cheers of some parents, the jeers of some students and the feel of fright from a lot of teachers(just kidding). There are several things you need to know for the upcoming school year, which, if you don't have it in your calendar yet, is August 23rd. Just think, we're only weeks away from kids going back to school, marching bands in your face and high school football.
But first, let's get you ready with the need to knows, like the school and school contacts. Those are pretty important, so I'll save you the Google work here. It's a long read, we have a ton of schools in Cheyenne.
Get our free mobile app
MORE: Cheyenne and Laramie County School Calendars for 2021-2022 School Year
Central High School
- Principal-Fred George
- Main Office Number-307-771-2680
- Contact Email-central@laramie1.org
- Address-5500 Education Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
McCormick Junior High School
- Principal-Todd Burns
- Main Office Number-307-771-2650
- Contact Email-mccormick@laramie1.org
- Address-6000 Education Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
Clawson Elementary
- Principal-Kristin Cavallier
- Main Office Number-307-771-2291
- Contact Email-clawson@laramie1.org
- Address-376 Road 228A Horse Creek, Wyoming 82061
Davis Elementary
- Principal-Beth Emmons
- Main Office Number-307-771-2600
- Contact Email-davis@laramie1.org
- Address-6309-Yellowstone Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
Deming Elementary
- Principal-Tina Hunter
- Main Office Number-307-771-2400
- Contact Email-deming@laramie1.org
- Address-715 West 5th Ave Cheyenne Wyoming 82001
Get our free mobile app
Miller Elementary
- Principal-Tina Hunter
- Main Office Number-307-771-2376
- Contact Email-miller@laramie1.org
- Address-3501 Evans Avenue Cheyenne Wyoming, 82001
Freedom Elementary
- Principal-Chad Delbridge
- Main Office Number-307-771-2305
- Contact Email-freedom@laramie1.org
- Address-4500 Happy Jack Rd Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Gilchrist Elementary
- Principal-Kristen Cavallier
- Main Office Number-307-771-2285
- Contact Email-gilchrist@laramie1.org
- Address-1108 Happy Jack Road Cheyenne Wyoming 82009
Hobbs Elementary
- Principal-John Wahler
- Main Office Number-307-771-2560
- Contact Email-hobbs@laramie1.org
- Address-5710 Syracuse Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
Jessup Elementary
- Principal-Barbara Leiseth
- Main Office Number-307-771-2570
- Contact Email-jessup@laramie1.org
- Address-6113 Evers Blvd Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
Pioneer Park Elementary School
- Principal-Holly Birmingham
- Main Office Number-307-771-2613
- Contact Email-pioneerpark@laramie1.org
- Address-1407 Cosgriff Court Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Prairie Wind Elementary
- Principal-Teresa Ross
- Main Office-307-771-2340
- Contact Email-prairewind@laramie1.org
- Address-11400 Yellowstone Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
Willadsen Elementary
- Principal-Kristen Cavillier
- Main Office-307-771-2295
- Contact Email-willadsen@laramie1.org
- Address-645 Road 102 Granite Canyon, Wyoming 82059
East High School
- Principal-Sam Mirich
- Main Office Number-307-771-2663
- Contact Email-east@laramie1.org
- Address-2811 House Ave Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Carey Junior High School
- Principal-Derek Nissen
- Main Office Number-307-771-2587
- Contact Email-carey@laramie1.org
- Address-3330 T-Bird Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Alta Vista Elementary
- Principal-Brook Yearsley
- Main Office Number-307-771-2310
- Contact Email-altavista@laramie1.org
- Address-1514 East 15th Street Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Anderson Elementary
- Principal-Sean Gorman
- Main Office Number-307-771-2606
- Contact Email-anderson@laramie1.org
- Address-2204 Plain View Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
Baggs Elementary
- Principal-Brook Cheney
- Main Office Number-307-771-2385
- Contact Email-baggs@laramie1.org
- Address-3705 Cheyenne St. Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Buffalo Ridge Elementary
- Principal-Liann Brenneman
- Main Office Number-307-771-2595
- Contact Email-buffaloridge@laramie1.org
- Address-5331 Pineridge Ave Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009
Dildine Elementary
- Principal-Mike Wortman
- Main Office Number-307-771-2320
- Contact Email-dildine@laramie1.org
- Address-3323 Concord Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Henderson Elementary
- Principal-Karen Brooks-Lyons
- Main Office Number-307-771-2550
- Contact Email-henderson@laramie1.org
- Address-2820 Henderson Drive Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Meadowlark Elementary
- Principal-Fawn Bartlett
- Main Office Number-307-771-2260
- Contact Email-meadowlark@laramie1.org
- Address-6325 Chief Washakie Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82000
Saddle Ridge Elementary
- Principal-Don Brinkman
- Main Office Number-307-771-2360
- Contact Email-saddleridge@laramie1.org
- Address-6815 Wilderness Trail Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
South High School
- Principal-Phil Thompson
- Main Office Number-307-771-2410
- Contact Email-south@laramie1.org
- Address-1213 West Allison Rd Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007
Johnson Junior High School
- Principal-Brian Cox
- Main Office Number-307-771-2267
- Contact Email-johnson@laramie1.org
- Address-1236 West Allison Rd. Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007
Afflerbach Elementary
- Principal-Craig Williams
- Main Office Number-307-771-2300
- Contact Email-afflerbach@laramie1.org
- Address-400 West Wallick Road Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007
Arp Elementary
- Principal-Steven Lloyd
- Main Office Number-307-771-2365
- Contact Email-arp@laramie1.org
- Address-1216 Reiner Court Cheyenne Wyoming 82007
Bain Elementary
- Principal-Tiffany Rehbien
- Main Office Number-307-771-2525
- Contact Email-bain@laramie1.org
- Address-903 Adams Ave Cheyenne Wyoming 82001
Cole Elementary
- Principal-Matthew Clay
- Main Office Number-307-771-2480
- Contact Email-cole@laramie1.org
- Address-615 West 9th Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82007
Goins Elementary
- Principal-Amanda Hall
- Main Office Number-307-771-2620
- Contact Email-goins@laramie1.org
- Address-224 Dey Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007
Hebard Elementary
- Principal-Liann Brenneman
- Main Office Number-307-771-2450
- Contact Email-hebard@laramie1.org
- Address-413 Seymour Avenue Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
Lebhart Elementary
- Principal-Cara Ogirima
- Main Office Number-307-771-2614
- Contact Email-lebhart@laramie1.org
- Address-807 Coolidge Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82001
Fairview Elementary
- Principal-Cara Ogirima
- Main Office Number-307-771-2610
- Contact Email-fairview@laramie1.org
- Address-2801 East 10th Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82001
Rossman Elementary
- Principal-Dr. Vicki Begin
- Main Office Number-307-771-2544
- Contact Email-rossman@laramie1.org
- Address-916 West College Drive Cheyenne Wyoming, 82007
Sunrise Elementary
- Principal-John Balow
- Main Office Number-307-771-2280
- Contact Email-sunrise@laramie1.org
- Address-5021 East 13th Street Cheyenne Wyoming 82007
Triumph High School
- Principal-Troy Lake
- Main Office Number-307-771-2500
- Contact Email-triumph@laramie1.org
- Address-1250 West College Drive Cheyenne Wyoming
See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years
Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.
Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.