What’s Happening In Laramie This Weekend: June 3-6
It's Friday, and you know what that means - the weekend is here! And, by the look of the weather forecast, we may actually see summer here to stay in Laradise. If you're looking for ways to amp up your weekend, look no further. Laramie has plenty of fun events afoot! Check out the jam-packed lineup!
Weekend Highlights: Baseball with the Laramie Regulators, live music, WyoTech's car show, and a dawn hike with the Audubon Society.
Friday, June 3
Pride Yays Crafts
Celebrate Pride Month with Innovation Wyrkshop Makerspace for Pride-themed crafts.
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: The University of Wyoming (1000 E University Ave
Laramie, WY 82071)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Meditation In the Garden
Start your weekend off with a soothing reset meditation session at the library's garden.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck
Grab a drink and get ready to ROCK! The Ruffed Up Duck has three rock bands on stage tonight, including Messiahvore, Beastwood, and Spangspang.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street
Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: $6 per person
- More Information: Click here.
Solar System Vacation
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a tour of the solar system's most relaxing vacation spots at the U.W. Planetarium.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday, June 4
Dawn Chorus - Laramie Audubon Field Trip
Enjoy a morning sunrise, crisp mountain air, and the sounds of Wyoming's native birds singing good morning. Dawn Chorus is a short field trip through part of Happy Jack - perfect for an easy morning hike.
- When: 5:30 a.m.
- Where: Happy Jack Sledding Hill Parking Lot (Happy Jack Recreational Area, Forest Rd 723, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: $5 for parking
- More Information: Click here.
Pilot Hill 25k
Grab your running gear and hit the trails! This is the oldest foot race in Wyoming; the trail takes participants up to one of the highest points in the Sherman Mountains (Pilot Hill.) Proceeds go to projects that improve the quality of life of Albany County residents.
- When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: The end of E. Willett Dr. (Laramie, WY) - the trail starts and finishes here.
- Cost: $30
- More Information: Click here.
WyoTech 2nd Annual Car Show
Check out some sweet hot rods, let the kids enjoy some FREE entertainment, and grab a bite to eat at WyoTech's 2nd Annual Car Show.
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: 1889 Venture Drive
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
From Earth to the Universe
Discover the stunning planets and stars that make up our universe while learning about the history of astronomy.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Laramie Garden Club Annual Plant Sale
Calling all green thumbs! Grab your locally grown plants at the Laramie Garden Club's annual sale - show up early to get the best picks! Your purchase helps support local community gardens.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.
Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE entrance; plant cost varies.
- More Information: Click here.
Laramie Regulators Tournament
Take the whole family out for a ballgame! The Laramie Regulators will compete in their first-ever youth baseball tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Come support our Laramie Youth!
- When: 8 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)
- Where: Red and Blue Fields, Laramie Baseball Field Complex (901-999 N Television Rd, Laramie, WY 82072)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Pollinator and Steam Roller Print Festival
Enjoy live music, art, delicious food, and drink while celebrating Laramie's new community pollinator garden.
- When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 4th Street Studios (315 S. 4th St.
Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Children's Mindfulness
Take the kids for a session of calming mindfulness techniques at the library.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Interfaith Pantry Grand Opening
Come enjoy cake and root beer floats while celebrating the expansion of Laramie's Interfaith Pantry!
- When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Interfaith Pantry (712 E Canby St, Laramie, WY 82072)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday Story Time
Bring the kids for a fun story at the library!
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Enjoy some live music by Wyoming native Danno and great food at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill!
- When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2760 Hwy. 130
Centennial, WY 82055)
- Cost: Music FREE, food varies.
- More Information: Click here.
Big Game Banquet
Come support the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its goal to help preserve our Wyoming elk population and other native animal habitats. The banquet has a silent auction, games, food, and drinks for guests to enjoy.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Laramie Ice and Events Center (510 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: $40 meal only, $75 single meal ticket + supporting membership, $115 couples ticket + supporting membership.
- More Information: Click here.
Wyoming Skies
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Sunday, June 5
Walk With a Doc
Take a walk with one of Laramie's doctors around Washington Park.
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Washington Park (18th St. and Sheridan St. Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Three Doors to Death, or the Choice is Yours
Help the cast of Three Doors to Death, or the Choice is Yours solve the murder of Gordon Forrest!
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: 603 E University Ave
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: $12 per person
- More Information: Click here.
Lovejoy's Trivia Night
Grab a bite to eat and play a retro video game trivia game at Lovejoy's!
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.