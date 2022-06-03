It's Friday, and you know what that means - the weekend is here! And, by the look of the weather forecast, we may actually see summer here to stay in Laradise. If you're looking for ways to amp up your weekend, look no further. Laramie has plenty of fun events afoot! Check out the jam-packed lineup!

Weekend Highlights: Baseball with the Laramie Regulators, live music, WyoTech's car show, and a dawn hike with the Audubon Society.

Friday, June 3

Pride Yays Crafts

Celebrate Pride Month with Innovation Wyrkshop Makerspace for Pride-themed crafts.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meditation In the Garden

Start your weekend off with a soothing reset meditation session at the library's garden.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Grab a drink and get ready to ROCK! The Ruffed Up Duck has three rock bands on stage tonight, including Messiahvore, Beastwood, and Spangspang.

When: 8 p.m.

Solar System Vacation

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a tour of the solar system's most relaxing vacation spots at the U.W. Planetarium.

When: 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Dawn Chorus - Laramie Audubon Field Trip

Enjoy a morning sunrise, crisp mountain air, and the sounds of Wyoming's native birds singing good morning. Dawn Chorus is a short field trip through part of Happy Jack - perfect for an easy morning hike.

When: 5:30 a.m.

Pilot Hill 25k

Grab your running gear and hit the trails! This is the oldest foot race in Wyoming; the trail takes participants up to one of the highest points in the Sherman Mountains (Pilot Hill.) Proceeds go to projects that improve the quality of life of Albany County residents.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WyoTech 2nd Annual Car Show

Check out some sweet hot rods, let the kids enjoy some FREE entertainment, and grab a bite to eat at WyoTech's 2nd Annual Car Show.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From Earth to the Universe

Discover the stunning planets and stars that make up our universe while learning about the history of astronomy.

When: 2 p.m.

Laramie Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

Calling all green thumbs! Grab your locally grown plants at the Laramie Garden Club's annual sale - show up early to get the best picks! Your purchase helps support local community gardens.

When: 8 a.m.

Laramie Regulators Tournament

Take the whole family out for a ballgame! The Laramie Regulators will compete in their first-ever youth baseball tournament on Saturday and Sunday. Come support our Laramie Youth!

When: 8 a.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Pollinator and Steam Roller Print Festival

Enjoy live music, art, delicious food, and drink while celebrating Laramie's new community pollinator garden.

When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children's Mindfulness

Take the kids for a session of calming mindfulness techniques at the library.

When: 2 p.m.

Interfaith Pantry Grand Opening

Come enjoy cake and root beer floats while celebrating the expansion of Laramie's Interfaith Pantry!

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday Story Time

Bring the kids for a fun story at the library!

When: 2 p.m.

Live Music at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy some live music by Wyoming native Danno and great food at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill!

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Game Banquet

Come support the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its goal to help preserve our Wyoming elk population and other native animal habitats. The banquet has a silent auction, games, food, and drinks for guests to enjoy.

When: 5 p.m.

Wyoming Skies

When: 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Walk With a Doc

Take a walk with one of Laramie's doctors around Washington Park.

When: 1:30 p.m.

Three Doors to Death, or the Choice is Yours

Help the cast of Three Doors to Death, or the Choice is Yours solve the murder of Gordon Forrest!

When: 3 p.m.

Lovejoy's Trivia Night

Grab a bite to eat and play a retro video game trivia game at Lovejoy's!

When: 4 p.m.

