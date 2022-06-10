Laramie’s Weekend Lineup: June 10-12

The forecast is calling for 80 degrees, sunshine, and a ton of fun in Laramie this weekend. Are you ready to enjoy the time off? Great - get your Laramie weekend plans here!

Friday, June 10

Frozen Worlds

Discover the icy planets and moons of our solar system.

When: 8 p.m .

. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

University of Wyoming Planetarium Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Check out the bluesy music of John Till, the country twang of Country Skillet, and the Latin harmonies of Maracuja at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon.

When: 8 p.m .

. Where: 310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY 82070

310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Possible cover charge.

Possible cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Pride-Yays - Pride Movie in the Park

Enjoy a showing of "Love, Simon" while celebrating Pride month.

When: 7 p.m .

. Where: West Frat Mall

West Frat Mall Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Snowy Range Summer Theatre: You're a good man, Charlie Brown

Catch up with the Peanuts gang at the Snowy Range Summer Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m .

. Where: 1000 E University Ave.

Laramie, WY 82071

1000 E University Ave. Laramie, WY 82071 Cost: $14.00 for public, $11 for seniors, $7 for students and children.

$14.00 for public, $11 for seniors, $7 for students and children. More Information: Click here.

Karaoke at the Cowboy Saloon

Sing your heart out at the Cowboy.

When: 10 to 2 p.m.

10 to 2 p.m. Where: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: FREE to sing.

FREE to sing. More Information: Click here.

Saturday, June 11

Wyoming Craft Beer Week at Bond's Brewing

Start your weekend off by celebrating Wyoming Craft Beer Week with Bond's.

When: June 11 at 12 p.m. to June 18 at 11 p.m.

June 11 at 12 p.m. to June 18 at 11 p.m. Where: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.

The Brewery Comedy Tour at Bond's Brewing

Get your laughs out at the Brewery Comedy Tour - plus enjoy drinks at Bonds Brewing.

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

8 to 9:30 p.m. Where: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: $13

$13 More Information: Click here.

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon

Jam out with the Coveralls at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon.

When: 8 p.m .

. Where: 310 S. 5th Street

Laramie, WY 82070

310 S. 5th Street Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Likely a small cover charge.

Likely a small cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Deerwood Ranch Open Days

Spend an afternoon touring Deerwood Ranch, greeting adoptable horses, and shopping at a Farmers Market.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

to 3 p.m. Where: 599 Hwy. 11

Laramie, WY 82070

599 Hwy. 11 Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Eppson Center Art Show

Take in some local art at the Eppson Senior Center.

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m. Where: 1560 N 3rd St

Laramie, WY 82070

1560 N 3rd St Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock

Rock out to Cyndi Lauper, Florence and the Machine, and other female powerhouses while enjoying a vibrant light show at the planetarium.

When: 8 p.m .

. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

University of Wyoming Planetarium Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Adventure Starts Here - Summer Ready Bash

Sign up for Summer Reading and enjoy crafts, games, and activities at the library.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

to 12 p.m. Where: 310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070

310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Oh, It's Fine at The Great Untamed

Enjoy an evening of music at The Great Untamed meadery.

When: 8 p.m .

. Where: 209 S 3rd Street Laramie, WY 82070

Cost: Possible cover charge.

Possible cover charge. More Information: Click here.

Free Yoga for Beginners

Destress and find your inner zen at free yoga.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

to 12:15 p.m. Where: 152 N 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82072

152 N 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82072 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Summer Market Days

Shop local at the Laramie's favorite Summer Market.

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

3 to 6 p.m. Where: 3510 S 3rd St

Laramie, WY 82070

3510 S 3rd St Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: Varies.

Varies. More Information: Click here.

Taste of Laramie 2022

Support the Laramie Connections, Love Laramie, and the Laramie High School Softball Booster Club while enjoying local food, drinks, and shopping.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

to 6 p.m. Where: 420 South 2nd Street

Laramie, WY 82070

420 South 2nd Street Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: $40 to $60

$40 to $60 More Information: Click here.

The Sun, Our Living Star

Learn about the star that gives our galaxy life.

When: 2 p.m .

. Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium

University of Wyoming Planetarium Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

$5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE. More Information: Click here.

Saturday Story Time

Enjoy free story time at the library.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: 310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070

310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.

Sunday, June 12

Live Music at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy delicious food while listening to the jazzy tunes of Peter Queal and Friends.

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

2 to 5 p.m. Where: 2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY 82055

2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055 Cost: FREE music, food varies.

FREE music, food varies. More Information: Click here.

Breastfeeding and Lactation Education Event

Mothers and expecting parents will learn about breastfeeding from experts at this event.

When: 12:30 to 2 p.m.

12:30 to 2 p.m. Where: 1277 N 15th St, Laramie, WY 82072

1277 N 15th St, Laramie, WY 82072 Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click here.