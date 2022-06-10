Laramie’s Weekend Lineup: June 10-12
The forecast is calling for 80 degrees, sunshine, and a ton of fun in Laramie this weekend. Are you ready to enjoy the time off? Great - get your Laramie weekend plans here!
Friday, June 10
Frozen Worlds
Discover the icy planets and moons of our solar system.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck
Check out the bluesy music of John Till, the country twang of Country Skillet, and the Latin harmonies of Maracuja at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 310 S 5th St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Possible cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Pride-Yays - Pride Movie in the Park
Enjoy a showing of "Love, Simon" while celebrating Pride month.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: West Frat Mall
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Snowy Range Summer Theatre: You're a good man, Charlie Brown
Catch up with the Peanuts gang at the Snowy Range Summer Theatre.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
Laramie, WY 82071
- Cost: $14.00 for public, $11 for seniors, $7 for students and children.
- More Information: Click here.
Karaoke at the Cowboy Saloon
Sing your heart out at the Cowboy.
- When: 10 to 2 p.m.
- Where: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: FREE to sing.
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday, June 11
Wyoming Craft Beer Week at Bond's Brewing
Start your weekend off by celebrating Wyoming Craft Beer Week with Bond's.
- When: June 11 at 12 p.m. to June 18 at 11 p.m.
- Where: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Varies.
- More Information: Click here.
The Brewery Comedy Tour at Bond's Brewing
Get your laughs out at the Brewery Comedy Tour - plus enjoy drinks at Bonds Brewing.
- When: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: $13
- More Information: Click here.
Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon
Jam out with the Coveralls at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 310 S. 5th Street
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Likely a small cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Deerwood Ranch Open Days
Spend an afternoon touring Deerwood Ranch, greeting adoptable horses, and shopping at a Farmers Market.
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 599 Hwy. 11
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Eppson Center Art Show
Take in some local art at the Eppson Senior Center.
- When: 1 to 4 p.m.
- Where: 1560 N 3rd St
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock
Rock out to Cyndi Lauper, Florence and the Machine, and other female powerhouses while enjoying a vibrant light show at the planetarium.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Adventure Starts Here - Summer Ready Bash
Sign up for Summer Reading and enjoy crafts, games, and activities at the library.
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Oh, It's Fine at The Great Untamed
Enjoy an evening of music at The Great Untamed meadery.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd StreetLaramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Possible cover charge.
- More Information: Click here.
Free Yoga for Beginners
Destress and find your inner zen at free yoga.
- When: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Where: 152 N 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82072
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Summer Market Days
Shop local at the Laramie's favorite Summer Market.
- When: 3 to 6 p.m.
- Where: 3510 S 3rd St
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: Varies.
- More Information: Click here.
Taste of Laramie 2022
Support the Laramie Connections, Love Laramie, and the Laramie High School Softball Booster Club while enjoying local food, drinks, and shopping.
- When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 420 South 2nd Street
Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: $40 to $60
- More Information: Click here.
The Sun, Our Living Star
Learn about the star that gives our galaxy life.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Planetarium
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- More Information: Click here.
Saturday Story Time
Enjoy free story time at the library.
- When: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.
Sunday, June 12
Live Music at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Enjoy delicious food while listening to the jazzy tunes of Peter Queal and Friends.
- When: 2 to 5 p.m.
- Where: 2760 Hwy. 130
Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: FREE music, food varies.
- More Information: Click here.
Breastfeeding and Lactation Education Event
Mothers and expecting parents will learn about breastfeeding from experts at this event.
- When: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Where: 1277 N 15th St, Laramie, WY 82072
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click here.