Where Does Cheyenne Rank in Terms of Best Cities for New Year’s?

Every city has a certain level of party stature and traditions when it comes to celebrating any holiday. But what about New Year's? Where does Cheyenne rank?

This has been my first year in Cheyenne as I moved here back in late January 2020. It's always fascinating to me to see how any city as a whole approaches any holiday and what sort of traditions they follow through with each year. Of course, it hasn't been easy to celebrate any holidays anywhere during a pandemic. Be that as it may, where does Cheyenne rank in terms of the best cities to celebrate New Year's?

Our friends at WalletHub have done the research once again. However, in this recent study, they narrowed the list of best cities for New Year's to the top 100 in the U.S. Unfortunately, Cheyenne did not make the list. That being said, several fun cities that I've had the pleasure of visiting and/or living did not show up in that top 100 either. In fact, Wyoming was one of several states that did not have a city that showed up on the list of the best cities for New Year's.

The top city on the list was Virginia Beach, VA, followed by Honolulu, HI, Plano, TX, Fremont, CA, and Irvine, CA to round out the top five. To our south, Aurora, CO and Denver showed up as 62nd and 64th on the list, respectively. My hometown of St. Louis, MO is one of the more fun New Year's celebrations collectively that I've ever enjoyed and they showed up at 84th on the list.

I'm really curious as to how the New Year's celebration in Cheyenne would be in a normal year, without having to take precaution due to a pandemic. Perhaps in a year that actually counts, we'll be able to make the list of the top 100. It's not like we don't already know our own party-worth here. In the meantime, just make sure you celebrate safely and responsibly. Happy New Year, Cheyenne!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app