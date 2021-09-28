There's never been a better time to ask this question given the time of year. And at this point, ever since Pumpkin Spice Lattes have made their debut, they have more or less swept the nation and are one of the most anticipated things for every fall ever since their inception to coffee shops and pop culture. So my question is, who makes the best Pumpkin Spice Latte in Wyoming?

Let me throw all my cards out on the table. I hate Pumpkin Spice. I don't like the taste, I still think it's just a fad that will eventually die out. However, I thinking that year after year is proving I am very wrong on the latter of those opinions. But I do know the popularity they seem to have. I don't get it. I never will.

Have I had it? Yes, by mistake. A friend bought me one from The Human Bean in Laramie and by mistake, I took a drink of it. It was most certainly not the Mocha Latte I ordered. However, that was a mistake made by my friend. The Human Bean does have great coffee overall. I just despite Pumpkin Spice.

But who knows, to some people, maybe it's their Pumpkin Spice Latte that happens to be the best in Wyoming. I don't know. I only hear how much everyone loves it, but never, "Who has the BEST?"

Back in 2018, The Daily Meal picked Rawhide Coffee in Cody as having the best Pumpkin Spice Latte in Wyoming. However, I have not seen an update past then from any publication as to who has the best one in the Cowboy State. Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about Rawhide Coffee's Pumpkin Spice Latte:

This Cody coffee shop is frequently described as “warm and inviting” which is exactly how you want the place you pick up your PSL from to be. Rawhide Coffee has tons of coffee and latte flavors, but the fan favorite is pumpkin spice. It’s the best pumpkin spice latte in Wyoming...

That doesn't even tell me much. C'mon, The Daily Meal, you could've been more in-depth than that. Also, update your choices for each state.

So in 2021, who has the best Pumpkin Spice Latte? What we do know is that Wyoming loves Pumpkin Spice the 11th most of any state and they also Google a really weird Pumpkin Spice flavored dish very often. There's definitely no short of love for Pumpkin Spice in Wyoming. I will gladly follow this up with some results when I get a clear favorite for the Pumpkin Spice Latte in our state. It's up to you, Wyomingites, who serves your favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte throughout our state?

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

Top 5 Coffee, Tea Spots in Cheyenne According to Yelp

The 5 Highest Rated Laramie Coffee Shops on Yelp