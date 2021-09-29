Happy National Coffee Day, Cheyenne! It's only fitting that with that being today, we talk about everyone's (not mine) favorite fall-flavored drink, which of course is a Pumpkin Spice Latte. It just so happens that a local coffee joint in Cheyenne happened to drop their seasonal drink today and it has the best name ever!

Coffee shops know what the people want during fall and that is the proverbial Pumpkin Spice Latte. At the Rail Yard in Cheyenne, they made a post on Facebook about how they dropped theirs just today and despite the fact that I personally hate pumpkin spice flavored things, the name of their Pumpkin Spice Latte makes me want to go there to get one just because it's so clever.

It's called 'Not A Basic Betch'! That is awesome! They even happen to hashtag it with #DontBeBasic. I seriously need to make friends with these guys and it might even make me a fan of a pumpkin spice flavored coffee. If you know anything about me, that's an absurd thought, but after this, it might happen.

In case you haven't had the pleasure of making it over to the Rail Yard - Coffee Haus & Eatery in Cheyenne, they're located at 1620 E. Pershing Blvd, #120. They're right next to Gold's Gym and The Office and in case you aren't going there for the 'Not A Basic Betch' and want something else, check out the rest of their menu below.

If there's an award for most clever Pumpkin Spice Latte name in Cheyenne, I would say give the trophy to Rail Yard - Coffee Haus & Eatery right now!

