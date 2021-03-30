Blake Shelton has expressed his desire for his friend and former The Voice co-star Adam Levine to perform at his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani, but in a recent interview, the Maroon 5 frontman says that isn't going to happen.

Levine appeared on the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM in late March, and when they asked about the prospect of him performing, the singer and television personality took the opportunity to extend his long-running, playful war of words with Shelton, with whom he had a hilarious "frenemies" banter going during their time together on The Voice.

"They can’t afford me," Levine says with a laugh in response to the question (quote via Huffington Post).

“I’ve kind of decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there,” Shelton said during an appearance on Late Night With Meyers in December of 2020. “He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.”

Levine tells the Morning Mash Up that he came across the interview while watching TV one night.

“They’re talking about marriage and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn’t know it yet,’ and I’m like sitting in bed eating popcorn and I’m like, ‘Man, f--k you, I’m not gonna play at your wedding,’” the singer quips.

On a more serious note, Levine says Shelton and Stefani have not actually asked him to perform, but he would "be honored" if they did.

“They won’t ask me, though,” Levine adds. “They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October of 2020 but have not yet revealed a wedding date.

