Cheyenne Restaurants Offer Easter Brunch/Lunch This Sunday

I hope that you're better at peeping the calendar than I am. I just realized this morning that Easter is THIS SUNDAY. I know my Catholic friends will be happy to eat a burger next Friday, so I feel bad for not knowing it was this weekend. BUT, I'm going to try and make up for it, there are tons of places in Cheyenne that are doing it big for Easter Sunday with Brunch/Lunch specials that may interest you. It looks like we're making good for not being able to do anything last Easter, so it's nice to see all the options we have for the Easter Holiday.

This is a really good way to get ready for Cheyenne Restaurant Week, go, get a nice Easter Brunch or Lunch with the family, then keep in mind that most of these locations will also have some good eats all week for Cheyenne Restaurant Week. You can also find out what's going on and who to check out next week here.

The more that I think about it, the more I think we should have all asked for our holiday to be on Tuesday. Why Tuesday, why not Monday or Friday? The NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game will be Monday, April 5th, the day AFTER Easter. So, we take off Tuesday so we can all stay up and watch whoever is going to win, win the NCAA championship. I'm sorry, I should have thought of that earlier. I hope helping you with ideas for Sunday Brunch/Lunch will make up.