Why is Cheyenne #2? The History of Wyoming License Plate Numbers + List of Counties and Numbers
In Wyoming, as it is in Nebraska, South Dakota, and other states, the first number on our license plates is the county that that car is registered in.
Phil Roberts, Professor of History Emeritus at the University of Wyoming, said that the Wyoming counties' numbers were based on land valuation at the time the system was developed in the 1930s.
For example, Laramie Country, the home of the city of Cheyenne, is number 2; and Albany Country, home of the city of Laramie is number 5. There are 23 counties in Wyoming, so each of our vehicles' plates most likely starts with one of those numbers.
License #
County
County Seat
1
Natrona
Casper
2
Laramie
Cheyenne
3
Sheridan
Sheridan
4
Sweetwater
Green River
5
Albany
Laramie
6
Carbon
Rawlins
7
Goshen
Torrington
8
Platte
Wheatland
9
Big Horn
Basin
10
Fremont
Lander
11
Park
Cody
12
Lincoln
Kemmerer
13
Converse
Douglas
14
Niobrara
Lusk
15
Hot Springs
Thermopolis
16
Johnson
Buffalo
17
Campbell
Gillette
18
Crook
Sundance
19
Uinta
Evanston
20
Washakie
Worland
21
Weston
Newcastle
22
Teton
Jackson
23
Sublette
Pinedale
