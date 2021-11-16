Wildfire Raging In Larimer County, Voluntary Evacuation Underway

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is reporting a fire in the area of Hermit's Park near highway 36.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, fire officials have issued voluntary evacuations include the following areas:

"along Highway 36 from approximately mile marker 9, south to the Boulder County line, including Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs. This voluntary evacuation is for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations."

The agency says the '"best estimate'' for the size of the Kruger Rock Fire on Tuesday morning was around 75 acres. As of 10 a.m., the agency said no damage had yet been reported, but some structures were threatened by the blaze.