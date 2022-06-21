BREAKING: Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation in Downtown Laramie

7:15 P.M. UPDATE:

Laramie police say the area has been cleared and is safe.

They say more information will follow tomorrow.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Laramie police are currently mitigating a bomb threat in the downtown area.

According to a department Facebook post, those in the immediate threat area have been evacuated.

"Please bear with us as we make the area safe and stay away from the area of 2nd and Ivinson," the post states.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.