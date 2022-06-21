BREAKING: Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation in Downtown Laramie

BREAKING: Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation in Downtown Laramie

Kathy Sandoval/Canva

7:15 P.M. UPDATE:

Laramie police say the area has been cleared and is safe.

They say more information will follow tomorrow.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Laramie police are currently mitigating a bomb threat in the downtown area.

According to a department Facebook post, those in the immediate threat area have been evacuated.

"Please bear with us as we make the area safe and stay away from the area of 2nd and Ivinson," the post states.

Get our free mobile app

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

7 Facts You Probably Don't Know About Laramie, WY

Explore interesting tidbits about Laramie, Wyoming.
Filed Under: bomb threat, Downtown Laramie, Evacuation, Laramie Police Department, Wyoming
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top