Will Cheyenne Get More Snow In May? History Says Yes

Snow on May 1st is nothing new in Cheyenne, Wyo. Chances are we'll have at least one more snowy day in the month of May. Since 1981, Cheyenne has averaged 1.7 days of measurable snowfall during May, with a monthly average of 2.3 inches.

In 2017, winter storm Valerie rolled into southeastern Wyoming on May 17th, dumping 16 inches of snow in Cheyenne. It was the worst May blizzard in the area since 1942. On May 9 - 11, 2015, winter storm Venus dropped just over a foot of snow in Cheyenne on Mother's Day weekend. One year earlier, May 10 - 13, 2014, winter storm Zephyr blew into town, producing 10.5 inches. May 1, 2013, the May Day storm dumped 15 inches in the Capitol City.

Although it's rare, several storms have produced light snow in Cheyenne during the month of June. Of course, it can snow any time of year in other parts of the Cowboy State, In 2015, it snowed in Jackson on July 25th.

