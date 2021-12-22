Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains for Thursday and Friday.

Conditions could include snow and blowing snow, according to the weather service. The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. 1 to 3 feet of snow are possible with much lesser amounts in the surrounding valleys. Strong gusty winds will also greatly reduce visibility due to blowing snow. Anyone hunting or participating in outdoor winter activities should monitor the forecast and take extra care when outside. Blowing and drifting snow will make it easy for your tracks to disappear and subsequently causing you to lose your way back.