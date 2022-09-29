Woman Arrested for Felony Theft

A Laramie woman is currently facing charges of Felony Theft.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 2:06 p.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue, and a short time later located the suspect vehicle in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Jessica L. Stanley for Felony Theft (WS 6-3-402).

Felony Theft is punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), or both.