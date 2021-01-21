Ashley Judd made headlines all over the world when she read a controversial poem at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017, and her sister, Wynonna Judd, turned to social media to weigh in with an opposing view about the protests.

The days following former President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, were fraught with tension as massive protests erupted worldwide. The biggest of those was the Women's March, which took place in Washington and in cities all around the world.

Ashley Judd's speech was one of the most viral moments of the march, which drew more people to Washington to protest the election of President Trump than his inauguration drew the day before, according to multiple media reports.

The actress and activist gave an impassioned reading of a four-minute free-form poem titled "Nasty Woman," written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan of Franklin, Tenn., a rural Nashville suburb. Judd's diatribe referenced what she and many of the other marchers saw as Trump's misogyny, racism, homophobia and bigotry, and drew a rousing reaction both pro and con. While many agreed with her stance, Judd drew sharp criticism from some quarters after the poem, which drew from some of the vulgar language from Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape, aired on multiple television networks.

Wynonna Judd reacted via Twitter, clarifying that she disagreed with the way the march was being carried out and saying that she'd rather be part of the solution than part of the problem. She spent much of that day and the following day actively engaging with fans on a variety of topics, admitting that she had many times considered deleting her Twitter account but adding that she still felt it offered a valuable way for people to connect.

