WYO 70 Over Battle Pass Reopens for Summer Season

Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass has reopened for the summer season, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Monday evening.

According to WYDOT, crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large snowdrifts.

"Be aware of melting snow along the roadway," warns WYDOT District 1 Maintenance Engineer Tim Morton. "The snowmelt can refreeze at night creating isolated hazardous slick spots which may catch drivers off guard.”

"Tall snow banks may limit visibility around curves and can obscure signs, delineators or guardrail," Morton added.

WYDOT says severe weather is still possible at higher elevations in late spring, including heavy, wet, intense snowstorms, and it urges those planning to travel on WYO 70 to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions before heading out.

WYO 70 -- one of several high-elevation mountain roads in Wyoming that closes annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical -- typically has a target reopening date of the first week in June.

