U.S. Marshals Capture Wyoming Fugitive In Scotts Bluff

The U.S. Marshals Service says it captured a man wanted for several charges in Saratoga in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska on Wednesday.

That's according to a news release from the agency.

According to the release, 26-year-old Brandon Jessiman of Saratoga was wanted for first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and battery, and three counts of domestic battery stemming from a series of incidents that happened between Feb. 27 and March 5.

According to the release, Saratoga Police got an arrest warrant for Jessiman but weren't able to find him.

So the marshals' service Fugitive Task Force was asked by the Caron County Attorney's office to track Jessiman down. Marshals service investigators, working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation learned Jessiman may have fled first to Colorado and then to western Nebraska.

The release says:

Through a joint investigation between the USMS fugitive task forces in Wyoming and Colorado, Saratoga Police Department, Wyoming DCI, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office (Nebraska) and Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force (Nebraska), Jessiman was located and arrested after a brief foot pursuit. Jessiman was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center in Nebraska awaiting extradition to Carbon County, Wyoming.

Randall Huff, the United States Marshal for the District of Wyoming, said, “This case is a great example of teamwork among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies leading to the arrest of a violent suspect over a three-state area. We hope the apprehension of this suspect will bring some degree of closure to the victim.”