Perhaps you wouldn't know it, but there certainly are a lot of great restaurants in the country that happen to be in hotels throughout the country. One of those happens to be in Wyoming, just a little ways west of both Cheyenne and Laramie.

Recently, the travel publication, 'Fodor's Travel', featured an article titled, 'These 11 U.S. Hotels Have Some of the Best Restaurants in the Country'. And wouldn't you know it, one of those 11 hotels happens to be in Wyoming, just off to the West from southeast Wyoming. Not only that, but it was that restaurant happened to be named after our capital city!

The Cheyenne Club at The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, WY was listed on this exclusive list by 'Fodor's Travel'. Here's what they had to say about Cheyenne Club and why it deserved its praise:

Set on 30,000-acres of a working cattle ranch in southern Wyoming, The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch offers an immersive culinary experience that is nothing short of phenomenal. At the heart of this all-inclusive retreat, Cheyenne Club offers chef-driven tasting menus with standout dishes that include Ranch-raised Wagyu beef and produce from the on-site greenhouse as well as more than 500-varietals of wine in the on-site Wine Cellar. Opened in 2019, some of the most unique offerings at Brush Creek this summer are the herd of goats and baby goat experiences for guests at The Farm. There’s also an on-site Medicine Bow Creamery and Brush Creek Distillery. Whatever you do, don’t miss the charred bourbon ice cream which uses both Distillery bourbon and goat milk which are both highlights on the dessert menu.

They even gave shoutouts to not just the restaurant, but several other features of 'The Farm' at the resort.

Cheyenne Club

As someone who's never been there, I can't give a firsthand account of this, but just from looking at the restaurant menu from Cheyenne Club, I feel like I need to be wearing a suit just to be reading it. You can check out what the menu has to offer by clicking the link here.

While Saratoga is roughly about a 2 hour, 30 minute drive from Cheyenne, there's definitely been longer road trips that people have taken for much less. When you consider the fact that we need to drive more than twice that to get to attractions in the northwest side of the state, Saratoga would be more like a short trek in comparison.

Perhaps it needs to be on those list of must-visits when people come through Wyoming, especially being considering its southern location in the state.

