A 2020 child sex abuse case that Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Grant Manlove declined to prosecute is now before the Attorney General's Office, the City of Cheyenne announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, police sent Manlove a probable cause affidavit on Oct. 29, 2020, and a 32-page investigative report on Nov. 2, 2020, but no action was taken until June 9, 2021, when Manlove sent a “declination of case” letter to them.

"The Cheyenne Police Department responded with additional information and advocated for the immediate filing of charges," the release states. "Since that time, District Attorney Manlove has failed and refused to file criminal charges against the suspect."

Get our free mobile app

An evidentiary hearing on the city's petition regarding the case was scheduled to take place today, Jan. 4, but because Manlove had a conflict of interest resulting from pending formal charges filed by the Wyoming State Bar, Sweetwater County District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson on Monday entered an order granting the city’s motion for summary judgment.

Robinson also sent a letter to Attorney General Bridget Hall requesting that she investigate the underlying criminal matter, and, if advisable, act on behalf of Manlove by prosecuting the case.