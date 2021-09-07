Wyoming Beaver and Moose Chow Down Together in Grand Teton NP

It's not exactly breaking news that wildlife in Wyoming has to compete for food sources. However, a recent video share proves that at least moose and beaver can peacefully coexist as that's exactly what happened in Grand Teton National Park.

One of the tour groups that takes visitors through Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks shared this quaint moment recently.

Their video share was more than just a neat wildlife moment. They added a key mention about why beavers are key to many types of animals that I didn't realize:

Beaver dams Stop, Slow, and Spread water to the benefit of numerous plant and animal species.

In effect, beavers in Wyoming create a wetland habitat that helps with the growth of plants and other edible sources that help wildlife like moose and deer which in turn helps bears and wolves.

One YouTube comment asked if this was captured near Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park. There's no way to tell for certain, but that is one the locations where you can get an iconic pic of Grand Teton.

If nothing else, this moose and beaver moment shows that wildlife can and do get along as one animals manipulation of the habitat helps the many.

