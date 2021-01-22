Wyoming Beer Review: Grapefruit IPA

Pull up a chair, or continue standing if that's what you're doing. I have a nice beer review for you on tap. Pun, totally intended.

Enter The Library Sports Grille & Brewery

For no real reason, I've held off reviewing one of their beers. I really enjoy their brewery, their beer is great and I love going in the place. I honestly couldn't tell you why I've waited so long, so, you're really in for a treat. They are home to one of the best Grapefruit IPAs I've ever had.

Truth be told, I'm not a huge fan of IPAs. I've reviewed them from now and then, but this IPA, is like 5 chef's kisses. It's got the nice IPA bite to it, but it's also blocked by the tartness from the grapefruit. It's the Non-IPA lovers IPA.

Here's how they describe it.

                                     GRAPEFRUIT IPA

The tart freshness of pure grapefruit perfectly complements our IPA's citrusy hop character. 60 IBU's 6.4% A.B.V.

It's got a nice kick to it at 6.4 percent ABV, but they said what I said about it, in fewer words.

Now I'm not saying that you should try this, but, if one decided they wanted to do a pub crawl of all the Laramie breweries, The Library might be the best starting point. Again, I'm not saying you should, but, I may be saying that's what I plan on doing for my birthday weekend this weekend. Oh, why thank you, I'll be 35.

