There's nothing quite like hiking the rugged scenery of our state or camping out under Wyoming stars. If you're looking for a way to kickstart your summer hiking and camping, then the Audubon of the Rockies has just the event for you.

On June 10-12, the Audubon of the Rockies is hosting its annual Wyoming BioBlitz event. The two-day nature extravaganza provides nature enthusiasts a chance to dive into the unique natural wonders of Wyoming at Guernsey State Park.

What's the Wyoming BioBlitz?

Wyoming BioBlitz is an outdoor exploration event that guides participants through the unique natural ecosystems of Wyoming. The Audubon of the Rockies partners with the University of Wyoming's Biodiversity Insitute to put on educational workshops and fun activities over the weekend.

The Wyoming BioBlitz is family-friendly, with workshops designed to suit adult and youth age groups. It's essentially a massive cookout, outdoor adventure, and camping experience rolled into an educational nature hike!

Wyoming BioBlitz 2022 Preview

This year's Wyoming BioBlitz starts at 2:00 p.m. on June 10. Registrants to the Wyoming BioBlitz get to camp out at Sandy Point Campground as part of their registration fee (unless you want an electric campsite, then you'll have to pay a bit extra for the modern convenience.) Plus you get a commemorative t-shirt with registration (I'm a sucker for commemorative t-shirts.)

The schedule is pretty packed with interesting topics, including a workshop on Bird Surveying, Nature Journaling, Astronomy, and a Night Hike. There's also a BBQ, Ice Cream Social, and campfires on the agenda. Here's a glimpse from last year's event:

It promises to be a great time for the whole family! Just make sure to pack your sunscreen and smores kit - you'll thank me later.

Wyoming BioBlitz 2022 Details

When: June 10 starting at 2:00 p.m. until June 12 at noon.

June 10 starting at 2:00 p.m. until June 12 at noon. Where: Guernsey State Park, Sandy Point Campground

Guernsey State Park, Sandy Point Campground Cost: $20 per registrant (additional cost for an electric campsite.)

$20 per registrant (additional cost for an electric campsite.) Additional Information: Click here to find out more about the BioBlitz.