Sky High Views from Brimmer Point Trail in Guernsey State Park

If you love amazing views, Wyoming just keeps giving and giving and giving. There's a new video that further proves this point as I've just seen a trail I've never been on that provides sights that will drop your jaw.

This new video share comes courtesy of Brimmer Point Trail. This trail is located in Guernsey State Park which is in the often overlooked eastern part of our state.

Google Maps Satellite View

One of the things I love about Brimmer Point Trail is that it doesn't require you to be a decathlete to enjoy this view. All Trails lists this as being less than a mile in length that can be done by all ages and that includes dogs as long as they're on a leash.

Get our free mobile app

A YouTuber who goes by the name of H. Hustle just shared this short but sweet video of the views to be had from the top of the trail.

Brimmer Point Trail is generally highly-rated on All Trails. A user named Clayton Hanson shared this insight from a recent visit:

A few blowdowns from fire and very windy but a nice, scenic short loop.

There you have it. Yet another gorgeous Wyoming viewpoint just waiting to be seen and this one isn't even difficult.

MUST SEE: 7 Wyoming Waterfalls Worth a Road Trip