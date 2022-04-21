The Wyoming Coaches Association released their selections for ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2021-22 Winter Sports Season.

These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. The winners were selected by their fellow WCA coaches.

Here are the winners by sport and classification:

Basketball:

1A Girls – Jennifer Scheer, Southeast

2A Girls – Eric Honeyman, Rocky Mountain

3A Girls – Cody Helenbolt, Douglas

4A Girls – Chris Wagner, Cody

1A Boys – Joe Samuelson, Upton

2A Boys – Tyler Kimzey, Pine Bluffs

3A Boys – Denver Allard, Rawlins

4A Boys – Rory Williams, Thunder Basin

Girls’ Assistant – Nicole Tresch, Douglas

Boys’ Assistant – Jim Johnston, Rawlins

Indoor Track:

Girls – Bruce Mowry, Cheyenne Central

Boys – Taylor Kelting, Sheridan

Assistant – no nominations received

Boys’ Swimming & Diving:

3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander

4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie

Assistant – no nominations received

Special Sports (Skiing):

Cody Hansen, Jackson

Wrestling:

2A – Darrell Bullington, Kemmerer

3A – Bob Bath, Douglas

4A – Scott Russell, Natrona County

Assistant – Ben Larsen, Cody

Jr High/Middle School:

Heath Hayes, Glenrock JH

Elicia Osborne, Cody MS

