Wyoming Coaches Association Announces 2022 Winter Sports Coach of the Year Honors
The Wyoming Coaches Association released their selections for ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2021-22 Winter Sports Season.
These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. The winners were selected by their fellow WCA coaches.
Here are the winners by sport and classification:
Basketball:
1A Girls – Jennifer Scheer, Southeast
2A Girls – Eric Honeyman, Rocky Mountain
3A Girls – Cody Helenbolt, Douglas
4A Girls – Chris Wagner, Cody
1A Boys – Joe Samuelson, Upton
2A Boys – Tyler Kimzey, Pine Bluffs
3A Boys – Denver Allard, Rawlins
4A Boys – Rory Williams, Thunder Basin
Girls’ Assistant – Nicole Tresch, Douglas
Boys’ Assistant – Jim Johnston, Rawlins
Indoor Track:
Girls – Bruce Mowry, Cheyenne Central
Boys – Taylor Kelting, Sheridan
Assistant – no nominations received
Boys’ Swimming & Diving:
3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander
4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie
Assistant – no nominations received
Special Sports (Skiing):
Cody Hansen, Jackson
Wrestling:
2A – Darrell Bullington, Kemmerer
3A – Bob Bath, Douglas
4A – Scott Russell, Natrona County
Assistant – Ben Larsen, Cody
Jr High/Middle School:
Heath Hayes, Glenrock JH
Elicia Osborne, Cody MS