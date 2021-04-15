The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced their selections for ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2020-21 Winter Sports’ Season.

These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. These were voted on by their fellow WCA coaches.

Here are the winners by sport and classification:

Basketball:

1A Girls – Briant Teichert, Cokeville

2A Girls – Aleta Moss, Wyoming Indian

3A Girls – Cody Helenbolt, Douglas

4A Girls – Eric Westling, Cheyenne East

1A Boys – Joel Samuelson, Upton

2A Boys – Pat Winland, Rocky Mountain

3A Boys – Aaron Abel, Worland

4A Boys – Tagg Lain, Cheyenne Central

Girls’ Assistant – Jill Lynn, Cody

Boys’ Assistant – Nick Johnson, Upton

Indoor Track:

Girls – Micah Christensen, Campbell County

Boys – Taylor Kelting, Sheridan

Assistant – Tom Holm, Campbell County

Boys’ Swimming & Diving:

3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander

4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie

Assistant – Tim Hester, Lander

Special Sports (Skiing):

Cody Hansen, Jackson

Wrestling:

2A – Larry Yeradi, Wright

3A – Eddie Clark, Star Valley

4A – Scott Russell, Natrona County

Assistant – Charles Seamands, Wright

Jr High/Middle School:

Jessica Nugent, Big Piney

Jennie Kozeal, Big Piney