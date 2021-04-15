Wyoming Coaches Association Releases Winter Sports ‘Coach of the Year’ Awards
The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced their selections for ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2020-21 Winter Sports’ Season.
These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet in July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. These were voted on by their fellow WCA coaches.
Here are the winners by sport and classification:
Basketball:
1A Girls – Briant Teichert, Cokeville
2A Girls – Aleta Moss, Wyoming Indian
3A Girls – Cody Helenbolt, Douglas
4A Girls – Eric Westling, Cheyenne East
1A Boys – Joel Samuelson, Upton
2A Boys – Pat Winland, Rocky Mountain
3A Boys – Aaron Abel, Worland
4A Boys – Tagg Lain, Cheyenne Central
Girls’ Assistant – Jill Lynn, Cody
Boys’ Assistant – Nick Johnson, Upton
Indoor Track:
Girls – Micah Christensen, Campbell County
Boys – Taylor Kelting, Sheridan
Assistant – Tom Holm, Campbell County
Boys’ Swimming & Diving:
3A – Shawna Morgan, Lander
4A – Tom Hudson, Laramie
Assistant – Tim Hester, Lander
Special Sports (Skiing):
Cody Hansen, Jackson
Wrestling:
2A – Larry Yeradi, Wright
3A – Eddie Clark, Star Valley
4A – Scott Russell, Natrona County
Assistant – Charles Seamands, Wright
Jr High/Middle School:
Jessica Nugent, Big Piney
Jennie Kozeal, Big Piney