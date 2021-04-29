Wyoming Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives It's hard not to take this a little personally. Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has visited the Cowboy State a few times. Yet each time he stays close to Jackson . The show takes us on a culinary voyage across the U.S, but he's never stopped in Cheyenne, Casper, or even Chugwater.

Although if you've ever walked in Guy's footsteps and eaten at any of these establishments, your belly would surely thank you. As Guy says, they are the real deal. To date, Tripple D has showcased six Wyoming restaurants on the show way back in 2014. If you do visit, be ready to wait for a table, but that is the price it costs to get to Flavortown.

Pinky G’s Pizzeria – 50 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

This pizzeria brings its unique take on a Neapolitan-style pie to the mountains of Wyoming. The ambiance is that of a college dive bar that pairs nicely with the various ski bums and locals you find at the bar. From calzones to strombolis to a classic margarita pie, Pinky G's got it going on.

Sidewinders American Grill & Tavern – 945 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

Want to watch the game while eating some bombastic food and drinking some cold beer? At Sidewinders, you can score some handmade pretzels or some amazing soups. When Tripple D visited the restaurant, Guy was all about the Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and French Onion Soup.

Café Genevieve – 135 E Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

Rustic yet refined is how to describe Cafe Genevieve. The restaurant sits in downtown Jackson in a cozy log cabin. Inside you feel right at home with the knock-out dishes they serve. Don't miss brunch with their cajun eggs benedict, stone-ground grits, or how about a homemade Belgian waffle.

Pica’s Mexican Taqueria – 1160 Alpine Ln, Jackson, WY 83001

Even in Jackson, Wyoming, you can find a little piece of Mexico. When you are at a place that is voted both the best Mexican restaurant and the best place to get a margarita, you know you are in Flavortown.

Nora's Fish Creek INN - 5600 W Hwy 22 Wilson, WY 83014

When a restaurant has been in operation for over 35 years, you know they are doing something right. Nora's Fish Creek Inn has been filling bellies with hometown flavors and shows no signs of stopping. The former log cabin is where locals and tourists flock for breakfast and lunch (dinner served seasonally.) This James Beard Foundation Award-winning restaurant dishes up hometime flavors.

Lotus Café - Out of Business - Sadly after a costly move and devastating legal judgment, the organic eatery closed its doors in August of 2018.