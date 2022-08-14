Wyoming Driver Crashes Into Home, Impairment Possible Factor

Rock Springs Police Department

Police in Rock Springs say no one was injured on Saturday evening when a vehicle crashed into a home.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident happened at around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, when a car driven by 32-year-old Aspen Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades way.

Picerno allegedly made a sharp left turn, causing her vehicle to leave the south side of the road, crash through a fence, and then into the home in the 1300 Block of Palisades Way.

No one was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

