The College National Finals Rodeo says two contestants passed away in a Kansas vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to a statement on social media, Cinch Bullock and Hadly McCormick — both Oklahoma Panhandle State University students — died in the incident.

Get our free mobile app

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNW that a dump truck and a pickup pulling a horse trailer crashed on US-56 west of Santana, Kansas at roughly 9 a.m. Friday.

Per KSNW:

Troopers say some of the team’s horses had to be put down. They are still investigating the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Wyoming’s Cheapest Places to Live Do you like money? Do you like not like spending it? Well then my friend, I have an internet list for you. Or friends at Homesnacks crunched a bunch of numbers to find the cheapest places in Wyoming to live.

The Homesnacks folks looked at US Census data and the cost of living for the area. "We were especially interested in home and rental prices in places with more than 1,000 residents," they say.

If you like small town living in the natural beauty of the wilds of Wyoming, you'll find plenty of ideas on this list.