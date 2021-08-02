Driver Fatigue Possible Cause of Fatal Crash Near Sundance

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Sunday a fatal crash occurred at milepost 9.7 on Wyoming 116, south of Sundance, Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was headed north on Wyoming 116, when the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, before overturning after going off the left side of the road.

The vehicle appears to have gone airborne at several points during the crash, along with skidding along the ground for some amount of time before coming to a rest 67 feet away from a driveway approach.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 41-year-old Shon D. Engel, of Upton, Wyoming.

Engel was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash after being ejected from the vehicle during a set of end-over-end revolutions.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover at 5:36 a.m., however the exact time of the crash is unknown and it is unclear what the speed of the car was at the time of the crash.

To date, there have been 58 fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2021, compared to 64 in 2020, 96 in 2019, and 61 in 2018.