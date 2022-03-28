The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in catching whoever illegally stocked Saratoga Lake with yellow perch.

Game and Fish says the species, which is non-native to the upper North Platte River watershed, was discovered during routine sampling in 2021.

"This species was not present anywhere within the North Platte River upstream of Glendo Reservoir, so we know it didn’t arrive in Saratoga Lake by happenstance,” said Laramie Region Fisheries Biologist Chance Kirkeeng.

“This particular introduction is concerning given its location and the potential for the species to spread throughout the North Platte River drainage," said Chief of Fisheries Alan Osterland.

Game and Fish says it has cut off the freshwater flow to the lake to prevent the problem, and anglers can help by harvesting as many yellow perch from the lake as they're legally allowed, including the smaller ones.

The department is asking anyone with information about the illegal stocking to call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP. A reward is available and your identity will remain confidential.

