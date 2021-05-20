Wyoming Governor Introduces Members for Education Advisory Group

According to a press release, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the members of his K-12 Education advisory group.

The group, Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, is tasked with studying and developing recommendations to improve Wyoming's primary and secondary education.

Gordon said:

"Wyoming’s future is intertwined with education. If we don’t provide a world-class education system, we will be challenged to stay competitive in a changing world and retain the families that make up both the fabric of our communities and the heart of our workforce."

Gordon asked the group to identify what people and businesses expect from the Wyoming educational system.

The group will include 10 members:

Jill Bramlet: Educational Leadership Consultant for Cognia

Craig Dougherty: superintendent of Sheridan County School District No. 2

State Senator R.J. Kost

John Masters: former Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Wyoming Department of Education

Former State Representative David Northrup

Nicole Novotny: Administrator for the Department of Revenue, Liquor Division

State Representative Evan Simpson

Fred von Ahrens: vice-president of Manufacturing for Tronox Alkali

Thea True Wells: president of The Casper Area Education Foundation

Brian Worthen: president of Visionary Broadband

Gordon has asked the members to gather and discuss suggestions and feedback from all sources with an interest in Wyoming’s education system.

Included in the group are independent volunteers that do not represent specific education-focused interest groups like Worthen and Von Ahrens.

Worthen said he is excited to work on the group and thinks he was brought on because of the business perspective he brings to RIDE.

Michael Pearlman, communications director for the governor's office, said this will be a multi-year effort, with the exact source of funding still being worked on.

The initial meeting of the RIDE Advisory Group is scheduled for early June, with opportunities for public engagement taking place statewide at some point in the future.