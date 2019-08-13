Wyoming Highways Are Top 5 Deadliest In The Country

So far, in 2019 there have been 99 deaths on Wyoming Highways, according to Buckrail.

Esurance conducted a study of data from 2013-2017 that was collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine which highways had the most accidents that caused death. Country-wide, deaths on highways have increased by 13% in the past five years. It is more likely that a car accident that results in death will happen in a less populated state like Wyoming or Montana.

Graphic courtesy esurance

By August of 2016, there were only 66 car accident deaths in Wyoming. In 2017 the number jumped to 91, then dropping back down again to 64 in 2018. This year so far there have been 99 deaths reported by a car accident on the Wyoming Highways. So far this year, there has been 21.2 deaths per 100,000 residents.

A few reasons why they think car accidents deaths happen more hear than anywhere else is because law enforcement isn't as heavy in bigger cities. The highways in the Cowboy State allow you to go faster than other highways. Another thing is fewer lights on the highways and way more wildlife and livestock to watch out for.

​