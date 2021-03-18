Free Child Seat Check Event to Be Held Saturday in Cheyenne

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Fire District #2 will be hosting a free child seat safety check event this Saturday, March 20.

The event will take place at LCFD#2 Station #1 at 5800 N. College Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Child seats will be available at no cost on a limited basis," the patrol said in a news release. "Troopers and firefighters will also be checking for proper installation if you currently have a child seat but are unsure if it is installed correctly."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.