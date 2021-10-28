We're inching closer to the beginning of the holiday season, whether we like it or not. I'm sure we like it, we're not a town full of Grinches. Christmas time in Cheyenne is also a really special and beautiful time. The snow falls and lands on the wonderfully decorated scenes across Downtown Cheyenne. Ok, maybe it's MY favorite. But, still, there are a lot of special events lined up for the Holiday Season here in the Capital City.

One thing that may be considered a crown jewel for the holiday season is the Historic Governor's Mansion. They do "Tinsel Through Time" every year with wonderful and absolutely beautiful decorations at the Governors' Mansion.

The kick-off celebration is coming up in mid-November according to their Facebook Page.

Our annual Tinsel Through Time Opening Reception is back and will better than ever.

Join us on November 19th from 4pm to 8pm for an evening of Christmas décor, live entertainment, and light refreshments.

This year's theme will be: An Old West Christmas, and we can't wait to share with everyone what we've been working on!

Old West Christmas was a lot of fun last year, this year, without the restrictions that we dealt with last year, should make for an awesome holiday time. I'm really ready to check out all the hard work they've done decorating the Historic Governor's Mansion. It's sure to be a treat as we roll into Christmas 2021, I personally, can't wait to see how it shakes out.

