Wyoming Is A Top Travel Destination in 2021

Traveling is something we've all wanted to do for awhile. However, the pandemic has made it tough to do just that. But now with a light at the end of the tunnel in sight as vaccinations are on the rise, more travel is in everyone's future, and certainly in future for Wyoming.

Travel and Leisure recently listed Wyoming as one of the 50 top travel destinations of 2021 and given the number, they definitely were going by states at all. Here's what the distinguished travel publication had to say about our state as a top travel destination:

No one could have dreamed up a better marketing plan for Wyoming than social distancing. The country’s least-populated state has only six people per square mile, meaning it’s not only easy, but natural to stay safely apart. Yellowstone and Grand Teton have both seen huge spikes in visitation (credit “Yellowstone” binges), but don’t overlook Wyoming’s 12 state parks. A new 4-mile section was recently added to the famous Continental Divide Trail, too. Not so good with a compass? Go deeper into the park (without getting lost) with new itineraries from ToursByLocals, including a full-day adventure in Grand Teton National park, or book the new winter experience with wolves from Scott Dunn. In Casper, College National Finals Rodeo (the Rose Bowl of the sport) resumes in June after a year off, and the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, celebrates its 125th anniversary in July 2021. Hit the pancake breakfast to feel like you really belong. In south central Wyoming, the Relais & Chateaux Magee Homestead reopens to leisure travelers and relaunches its popular culinary events. And in Jackson, the first hotel on the historic town square, the 100-room Cloudveil, opens in spring with a huge rooftop terrace overlooking Snow King Mountain.

Yes, it looks like Wyoming is very much a travel destination for everyone in 2021, especially when things lighten up near the end of the pandemic, as that seems to be in sight. It's looking like there's more to plenty see in Wyoming for everyone that comes to our state.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app