Wyoming is Not Very Lucky, As Proved By 30+ Inches of Snow

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Wyoming! Have fun shoveling out of whatever it is you're attempting to do so you can celebrate the day. A recent study revealed that Wyoming is not a very lucky state whatsoever. Really? We couldn't tell based on the gift that Mother Nature provided us with over the weekend (insert eye roll emoji).

Zippia recently released a study showing the luckiest and unluckiest states in the U.S. Of course that's only fitting given that it's St. Patrick's Day, which should be one of the biggest party days of the year. Instead, we're all buried in a sea of white this week, thanks to the crazy snowstorm that dumped on us throughout a good portion of the state.

Wyoming showed up as the 33rd most lucky state in the U.S. Or the 18th unluckiest if you count back from the last spot. There's a reason why we're closer to the bottom of this list and it's that stuff that's not allowing you to drive anywhere right now...That's actually not true, that didn't factor in the study at all. I'm just still in a mood from missing out on another year of St. Pat's Day partying given the fact that the day was basically canceled last year because, you know, 2020.

Some things that were factors in the study were the combination of Powerball/Jackpot winners in every state. According to the study, Wyoming has zero. Other factors were median household salary/unemployment, life expectancy, and also a pretty morbid statistic, car accidents deaths per capita. Unfortunately, our number was relatively high for that last one (25), and higher than any other state, hence, why Wyoming has the most reckless drivers of any state.

And somehow Colorado finished one spot ahead of us on the list. Why don't you just kick us when we're down! Minnesota, New Jersey, and New Hampshire took the top spots for luckiest states while Oklahoma, Alabama, and Mississippi took the bottom three spots in the nation as the unluckiest states, so at least we're not them.

But hey, regardless of how lucky or unlucky you might think you are, we made it through the Snowpocalypse and we're slowly but surely digging ourselves out. That only means that better days are ahead, which also means that there will be other days to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, even if it's not necessarily on the day of the traditional party holiday. However you do celebrate, have a Happy St. Patrick's Day, Wyoming!