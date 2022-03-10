March happens to be Women's History Month. While we're in that month, there have also been several fictional women in history that have had quite the impact on the evolution of pop culture as we know it. Those fictional women who have made such an impact are typically moms or motherly figures on television. If you had guess who Wyoming's favorite fictional mom was, who do you think it would be?

With the range of fictional TV moms throughout history, it may be tough for anyone to narrow it down. Luckily, we had a little help. A popular site for moms known as Chicco decided to use Google trends and find the most popular TV mom in each state.

The range of fictional TV moms that each state is extremely wide and a lot of them probably aren't your first thought until you see their name and remember how great their character was when their show was on TV. Wyoming happened to be in a league of its own with its pick for its favorite fictional TV mom.

But first, let's find out who the most popular fictional TV mom is throughout the U.S. According to the research, Daenerys Targaryen from 'Game of Thrones' topped the list in that category as nine states picked her. However, many may be quick to point out that she did not have a human child. While that's true, she was the 'Mother of Dragons'. Yes, in the fantasy world of Westeros, it's possible for a human to claim that dragons are her kids (spoiler alert). Wyoming was not one of those states.

After 'Khaleesi', there were several fictional TV moms that only had two states pick them as a favorite, such as 'Family Guy's Lois Griffin, Marge from 'The Simpsons', and Lucy Ricardo from 'I Love Lucy', among a few others.

As for Wyoming, we were the only state to pick a cartoon character from the Stone Age, as in 'The Flintstones'. You probably guessed it, Wilma Flintstone is the most popular fictional TV mom in Wyoming. I guess we could have done worse. There were states that picked Cersei Lannister from 'Game of Thrones' as theirs. If you've seen the show, you know how awful she was.

But Wilma Flintstone did make the most of her character. She didn't even have shoes! Most moms would be driven crazy by that. Not to mention, she had to put up with Fred's antics all the time. And along with that, she had a pet dinosaur (Dino). I don't see any other moms having pet dinosaurs these days (that's a joke). So not a bad pick, Wyoming. We could have done worse.

