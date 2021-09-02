Wyoming Lands Near Top of List of Fittest States in US

It's hard not to be active in such a beautiful state.

One of the biggest focuses this past year and a half has certainly been our health. This pandemic has reminded us how important it is to take care of ourselves. Our bodies are incredible and they can do miraculous things to keep us alive. However, we've got to first put good in to get good out.

I'm a firm believer that moving your body, eating and drinking mindfully, and sleeping are the pillars of good health.

And I don't think you have to be super crazy strict to see results. You can still have a cheat meal or skip a day of working out to rest or have a late night out with friends. This won't break you as long as you stay consistent the other times.

It sounds like we're pretty consistent in Wyoming.

Ridofranz, ThinkStock Images

In fact, we're more consistent that other states as we have found ourselves pretty high on this list of the 10 Fittest States in America. We didn't make the top 10, but we came in at number 11. Our neighbors to the south, Colorado, was number one.

This list was compiled using two simple factors; obesity prevalence and number of gyms. The higher the obesity prevalence, the lower the ranking and the greater the number of gyms, the higher the ranking. Although they didn't specifically acknowledge the ease of access to the great outdoors, I would consider that a contributing factor.

See exercise is important, but I also believe that getting some movement in outside if important as well. There's just something about breathing in that fresh air and feeling so close to nature. I prefer to workout outside... except when it's snowing.

Here are the 10 fittest states

10. Idaho

9. Wisconsin

8. Montana

7. Hawaii

6. Massachusetts

5. Minnesota

4. Rhode Island

3. New Hampshire

2. Connecticut

1. Colorado

